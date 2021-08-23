Cancel
Burlington, WV

Apple Harvest looking for volunteers

Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON - Planning for the annual Apple Harvest Festival is moving forward. This year, due to the April 2020 fire that destroyed the maintenance building and equipment on the Burlington campus, festival coordinators no longer have the automatic apple butter stirrers. They therefore need more volunteers then usual to prepare the apple butter the week prior to the actual festival (Sept, 24- Oct. 1). The preparation will take place in the new larger building that is equipped with bay doors that will be opened and ceiling fans.

