Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Passage Theatre Company Embraces Its Mercer County Roots for 2021-22 Season

By Bryan Evans
trentondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassage Theatre Company, the professional theatre company located in the heart of Trenton, New Jersey, is bringing in its 2021-22 season with a return to in-person theatre at Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton). Embracing the company’s Mercer County roots, Passage’s year of programming is themed “Trenton Makes.” All shows presented during the 2021-22 season have been created by the Trenton community–artists and residents–for the Trenton community. These world-premiere productions have been developed through Passage Theatre Company’s innovative PlayLab Program, which provides emerging and established artists a platform for sharing diverse perspectives on complex and important issues.

www.trentondaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Trenton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingues
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#A Christmas Carol#Passage Theatre Company#Playlab Program#The Ok Trenton Project#The Ok Trenton Ensemble#Passagetheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy