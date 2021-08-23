SOME COUNTY STAFF DEPLOYED TO MERCY AND DPHN
Some Douglas County government staff have been deployed to help at CHI Mercy Medical Center and at the Douglas Public Health Network, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. A county release said much like the giant 2019 snow storm and at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, the Board of Commissioners have worked with the county’s Human Resources Department to develop and manage a list of county employees that are available to be redeployed to temporary assignments during a crisis.kqennewsradio.com
