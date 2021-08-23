Dallas Mavericks: What makes Luka Doncic so special?

Once upon a time, the Dallas Mavericks found a diamond in the rough by the name of Seth Curry. The younger brother of Steph and the son of Dell, Seth broke into the league as a UDFA in 2013, where he played for two different NBA teams over his rookie season. After spending his 2014-15 season in Pheonix and his 2015-16 season in Sacramento, Curry latched on with the Mavs for his fourth professional season and burst onto the scene in a big way.