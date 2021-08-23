Dallas Mavericks: What makes Luka Doncic so special?
The Dallas Mavericks and superstar Luka Doncic agreed to a historic contract extension this summer. He became the first player ever to qualify for a Rose Rule extension before signing the deal. Players on their rookie contracts must win MVP, be named Defensive Player of the Year in two of the last three seasons, or be named to the All-NBA teams in two of the last three years to earn the distinction. Doncic earned first-team All-NBA honors in 2020 and 2021.thesmokingcuban.com
