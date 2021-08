CHICAGO (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears got to know each other all week with joint practices. They really got to know each other on Saturday afternoon in their first preseason game, losing 20-13. Tua Tagovailoa looked impressive for most of his 18 minutes of play, but two of his three drives were capped off with missed opportunities. Tagovailoa found tight end Mike Gesicki for a 50 yard catch after going three and out in his first series, but that drive ended with a field goal when the Bears defense stuffed the Dolphins offense at the one yard line.