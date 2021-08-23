Blue Jays find the bottom, and there’s nowhere to go but up

During a week that the Blue Jays needed to win nearly all of their games, the wheels have fallen off for this talented young group, and frankly it’s been hard to watch. Sunday’s series finale may have been the perfect example of just how bad things have been going lately, especially for a frigid lineup that can’t seem to score many runs. After getting yet another quality start from their rotation, this time from Steven Matz, they failed to score more than one run until the bottom of the eighth, when they finally re-took the lead from the Tigers. They came within one throw to first base away from victory, and this time the mistake came from arguably their most reliable player in Marcus Semien. His throwing error on a routine ground ball led to extra innings, and unfortunately another loss.