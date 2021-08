Opel unveils its tiny, electric ‘rocks-e,’ a lightly restyled version of the citroën ami, available for the german market. the ami was revealed in early 2020, claiming that people as young as 14 could drive, and that it could be leased for $22 a month. like its french cousin, the opel rocks-e will be available with a similar subscription and for young people aged 15 and over with an AM driving license. because of its compact size and net power, the vehicle passes as an electric quadricycle — a 5.5kWh battery provides 46 miles (75 kilometers) of range and can be charged in 3.5 hours, while an 8bhp motor sends the car to a top speed of 28mph (45 km/h).