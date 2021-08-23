Cancel
What is Kin on AMC+ about?

By Alexandria Ingham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKin is a new Irish crime drama heading to AMC+ very soon. What is the series about, and is it going to be worth the watch?. Will a stellar cast, there’s no doubt you’ll be drawn to Kin. Aidan Gillen, Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, and Maria Doyle Kennedy are all among the cast members, and they all play members of the same family. There are a few others within the family, and then there are some excellent actors playing those you’ll want to see get their just desserts.

