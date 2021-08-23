St. Joseph School District Uses App to Alert Students and Parents when Bus is Delayed
Many Missouri students head back to the classroom this week. The St. Joseph School District in northwest Missouri is using a mobile app, called Stop-finder, to keep parents in the loop when there is a school bus delay. Apple Bus Company general manager Mark Alexander says the app provides families real-time alerts on where their bus is, and when they might expect it to arrive.www.northwestmoinfo.com
