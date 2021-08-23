Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph School District Uses App to Alert Students and Parents when Bus is Delayed

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Missouri students head back to the classroom this week. The St. Joseph School District in northwest Missouri is using a mobile app, called Stop-finder, to keep parents in the loop when there is a school bus delay. Apple Bus Company general manager Mark Alexander says the app provides families real-time alerts on where their bus is, and when they might expect it to arrive.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Smartphone App#Apple Bus Company#Northwest Mo Info#Mo1alexander3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy