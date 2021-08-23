Still super hot to start the week

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure centered over the Carolinas will stay strong through the weekend, limiting our rain chances. Tonight will be warm and muggy with patchy fog late. Hot and humid weather tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The hot and humid weather with plenty of sunshine will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100 for the weekend. The sunny, hot weather will continue Monday. The area of high pressure will weaken Tuesday, allowing scattered thunderstorms to develop. Rain chances will continue through the middle of next week. The clouds and rain chances will lower our high temperatures.