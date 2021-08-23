Cancel
Environment

Still super hot to start the week

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of scorching hot temperatures is on the way across the area. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 95-98 range, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Heat index values will be 107-112. Take it easy and make sure you stay hydrated. Several forecast models indicate an...

