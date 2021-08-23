Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Genshin Impact 2.1': Everything We Know About The Update So Far

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest devstream for “Genshin Impact” revealed a wealth of new information regarding the game’s upcoming update and continuation of the previous patch, offering more story, events, character banners and more for players to sink their teeth into. The 2.1 update is scheduled to go live on Sept. 1 and...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation#Watatsumi#Hydro Hypostasis#Fishing Players#Fishing Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Dr Disrespect’s new game studio: Everything we know

Dr Disrespect is officially starting his own video game studio to compete with the likes of CoD and Apex Legends. Here’s everything we know about the Two-Time’s latest venture. Regular viewers of Doc’s streams know making his own game is an idea the streamer’s had for a while now. After...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
ComicsTVOvermind

What We Know about Baki Season 4 So Far

Baki is a franchise that started up in October of 1991 and has continued to the present time. For those who are curious, this is one of those franchises that came into existence because of a manga. To be exact, there are five manga in the Baki franchise so far. First, there is Grappler Baki that was released from 1991 to 1999. Second, there is Baki that was released from 1999 to 2005. Third, there is Hanma Baki that was released from 2005 to 2012. Fourth, there is Baki Dou that was released from 2014 to 2018. Fifth, there is Baki Dou that started up in 2018 but has not seen a conclusion at this point in time. Distinguishing between the last two manga can be rather confusing. However, the fourth manga writes Baki using kanji while the fifth manga writes Baki using katakana.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact 2.1 Livestream Reveals

Hello Travelers! The 2.1 Twitch Livestream for Genshin Impact has concluded, and there’s a plethora of new events, characters, and more to take a look through, so let’s get started!. First and foremost, here are the special livestream redeem codes:. DSPVUN2BKH5M. CB7UU6KT2H59. NTPVU7JTJYPD. Next, we get to see some more...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Mode: everything we know so far

Battlefield 2042 arrives this October with loads of brilliant features to boot. Hazard Mode is a key mode adding something fresh to the franchise. Here’s everything we know so far. EA are getting ready to lock and load with their next flagship Battlefield installment. Coming three years after the mixed...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

We are a day away from the Genshin Impact 2.1 stream from miHoYo

Players are getting more Inazuma, as well as the Raiden Shogun. The Genshin Impact 2.1 Livestream is tomorrow, and this update is expanding the newly added Inazuma region. As with every update, there will be new character banners, and players can also expect to see more items, bosses, and new features.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scaramouche reappears in Genshin Impact 2.1

MiHoYo revealed that Scaramouche will reappear in Genshin impact through a series of upcoming quests. Players will see the Fatui member again after the coming Genshin impact Version 2.1 update. The official Genshin impact Japanese Twitter account shared an image of Scaramouche as he appears in upcoming quests. He will appear in Chapter 2 Act 3.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

CoD Vanguard Champion Hill mode: Everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Vanguard is looking to draw out the best players, as new mode Champion Hill looks to refresh familiar concepts. Sledgehammer Games are taking players back to World War 2 this November, as Call of Duty: Vanguard shifts the franchise focus back in time. Digging further into the past, Vanguard lets players “change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war”.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko release date has apparently been leaked

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. Yae Miko has certainly become one of the fan-favorite characters in...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Bose QuietComfort 45: everything we know so far

Audio giant Bose is reportedly on the verge of releasing its latest noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45. The new headphones have been the subject of rumor ever since an FCC filing was revealed in July, and since then, we’ve seen a number of high profile leaks that have shown us what the QuietComfort 45 will look like, and the specs we can expect to see when they launch.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises next Dying 2 Know episode during Gamescom

Developer Techland has confirmed the date for its next info drop on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with a new Dying 2 Know episode scheduled for Gamescom. The announcement also included a brief tease on what we can expect in the broadcast. Specifically, the game’s lead designer Tymon Smektala and his team will go into detail about the latest game’s parkour system.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

The Circle season 3: Release date and everything we know so far

The Circle season 3 has a release date — send message! And we won't have to wait long, since it's coming in September. The second installment of Netflix's social media-based reality TV show ended earlier this year with its first catfish champion. Yes, The Circle season 2 winner DeLeesa St. Agathe fooled her fellow contestants into believing she was her husband, Trevor. Laughing face emoji!
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Return for Season 38? Everything We Know So Far

The game show is already in production for its latest round of episodes. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Serai Island gameplay footage has been leaked

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. The recent live stream has revealed pretty much all of the content that we will see in the upcoming 2.1 update. Genshin Impact version 2.1 will bring many sizeable changes including new Inazuma islands to explore.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pyro Vision Genshin Impact: Archon Story Details

Having a Pyro Vision in Genshin Impact is a trait that a lot of fans in the action RPG community often find their favorite playable characters having in common. It's safe to say that as great of a game that Genshin Impact is, its voice acting and character designs have gone a large way toward keeping its community coming to its servers. In addition to the popularity of click and drag games involving its characters, the prevalence of discussion about the world of Teyvat's Visions is another example of how much Genshin Impact's community has enjoyed learning about the lore of the action RPG from miHoYo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy