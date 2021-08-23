'Genshin Impact 2.1': Everything We Know About The Update So Far

Baki is a franchise that started up in October of 1991 and has continued to the present time. For those who are curious, this is one of those franchises that came into existence because of a manga. To be exact, there are five manga in the Baki franchise so far. First, there is Grappler Baki that was released from 1991 to 1999. Second, there is Baki that was released from 1999 to 2005. Third, there is Hanma Baki that was released from 2005 to 2012. Fourth, there is Baki Dou that was released from 2014 to 2018. Fifth, there is Baki Dou that started up in 2018 but has not seen a conclusion at this point in time. Distinguishing between the last two manga can be rather confusing. However, the fourth manga writes Baki using kanji while the fifth manga writes Baki using katakana.