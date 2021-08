Join us for special sneak preview of the latest film from Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, Muhammad Ali. Join us for this virtual event on Tuesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. This film brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans across the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.