Minor league ballpark? Resort and spa? Which Lehigh Valley projects will get millions in taxpayer dollars?

The wait has been underway for more than two months on which development projects will get their share of $3.15 billion in state funds. Real estate developers, businesses, municipalities and hospitals are among the Pennsylvania organizations that submit applications every year for the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The governor’s budget office administers the program that awards multi-million-dollar grants for projects with “cultural, civic, historical, regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases in employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.”