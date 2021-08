Is your home a safe place? Does it present any hazards for neighbors, passers-by, or visitors? Of course, homeowners go to great lengths to make certain they their living space presents minimal danger for themselves and family members. But when it comes to making a house lawsuit-proof, there’s a lot to consider. Unfortunately, too many people are late to discover that they’re on the wrong end of a legal action for damages, injury, or worse. What are the most common culprits that can cause you, a law-abiding property owner, to land in legal hot water? Here are five of the most frequent things that cause people to file lawsuits against homeowners, along with suggested solutions.