iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

