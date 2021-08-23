Cancel
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $607,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

