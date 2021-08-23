Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Amg#National Trust#Cigna Co#Ci Rrb Shares#Amg National Trust Bank#Fil Ltd#Blackrock Inc#Peg#Zacks Investment Research#Wells Fargo Company#Oppenheimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marsh & McLennan, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy as the $1 Trillion Flows In

Now that Congress has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, it won’t be long before picks and shovels are in the ground. And that’s good news for infrastructure stocks. The infrastructure bill allocates $550 billion in new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over the coming five years, including $110 billion...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...
StocksZacks.com

NuStar Energy (NS) Stock Up 5.4% Despite Missing on Q2 Earnings

NS - Free Report) have gained 5.4% since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 5. Despite this industry player’s earnings miss, the firm's shares rose on a strong business performance and higher throughput volumes as well as a more hopeful sustained rebound in refined product demand in the United States and Mexico for the remainder of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Bonds Offset Widespread Losses In Global Markets

Investment-grade US fixed income provided relief from the losses that otherwise weighed on the major asset classes last week, based on a set of exchange-traded funds. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) posted the only gain for our fund proxies for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 20. BND rose 0.2%, marking the ETF’s second straight weekly advance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy