Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank
AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0