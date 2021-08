Famed mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd's songs brought family singing groups back in a theatrical way in the 1980s. The Judds' arrival checked off plenty of boxes when it came to ideal country music success stories. A teenage mother from Ashland, Kentucky, raised herself a duet partner, and together they dominated the charts and awards shows between 1983 and 1991. Songs of faith ("When King Jesus Calls His Children Home") and family ("Guardian Angel") made the Judds appealing to traditional country fans. At the same time, their occasional nod to more rocking and modern influences (see their cover of the Fabulous Thunderbirds' "Tuff Enuff") suited the changing times' new standards for country music showmanship. Along with Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers, The Judds will officially be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by the Country Music Association this year.