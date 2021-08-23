Cancel
AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

By Karen Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

