Your help is needed in trying to locate a pickup truck that authorities say struck the back of a horse and buggy and then took off in the town of Gorham Wednesday. It happened at around 3:20 p.m. on State Route 245. The two occupants of the buggy, 53-year old Annetta Fox and 18-year old Roseanna Fox, both of Gorham, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Roseanna was airlifted by Mercy Flight with head and back injuries and Annetta was taken by ambulance for injuries to her lower body.