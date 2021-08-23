Cancel
Conshohocken, PA

David’s Bridal Announces the Expansion of Their Retail Footprint Now with 300+ Locations Globally

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — David’s Bridal announced the opening of their newest retail location in Naperville, Illinois. The opening of the Naperville store is part of a continuing commitment to update and improve David’s existing store base and its physical footprint to better serve the modern customer. Additional locations will be opening in 2021 in Torrance, CA, Pembroke Pines, Fl and more.

