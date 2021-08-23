David’s Bridal Announces the Expansion of Their Retail Footprint Now with 300+ Locations Globally

PAOLI, PA — Chester County is well-known for its deep history, scenic communities, and fun, family-oriented activities. The beating heart of the Main Line, this fantastic area is a great destination year-round. However, there’s something particularly special about autumn in Chester County; the leaves are changing, there is a crisp breeze in the air, and the community is full of seasonal spirit. And there is no better way to get to know the area than with the joy and fun of Oktoberfest Main Line.