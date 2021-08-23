Machine Gun Kelly is no longer performing at Reading & Leeds 2021

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly, a B-list white rapper from Ohio, pivoted hard towards pop-punk. He made Tickets To My Downfall, a full-on album of straight-up mid-’00s Warped Tour music, with Travis Barker producing, and it was hugely successful. Tickets To My Downfall became MGK’s first #1 album, and it led to Barker making MGK-style quasi-rockers with people like Trippie Redd and Willow Smith. These days, there’s a decent chance that Machine Gun Kelly is the biggest rock star in young America, and he’s not going back to making rap music anytime soon. This morning, MGK, once again working with Travis Barker, dropped a new single called “papercuts.” And you know what? Not bad!