Machine Gun Kelly is no longer performing at Reading & Leeds 2021

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter just dropping off the ALT+LDN bill for next Monday,. have announced that Machine Gun Kelly also won’t be performing at their festivals this weekend. Unsurprisingly MGK won’t be able to make any of these events ​“due to restrictions and logistics”, with Reading & Leeds writing in a short statement: ​“Due to restrictions and logistics, Machine Gun Kelly is no longer able to perform at #RandL21. Keep an eyes on our website for news of a replacement and other artist announcements!”

