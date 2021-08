Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have gone through the roof in 2021. Sales are booming globally despite the global disruption caused by the pandemic, a global semiconductor shortage, and various lobbyists trying their hardest to slow down the transition to EVs. Even manufacturers like General Motors (GM) are setting their sights on overthrowing Tesla. With Tesla seeing six-figure sales numbers per quarter in 2021, GM has its sights set on a segment of the EV market that may give it an edge.