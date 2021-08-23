Cancel
Monday Memos: Bloomington Kiwanis mums for sale

By PANTAGRAPH STAFF
Pantagraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — Through Monday, Aug. 30, the Bloomington Kiwanis are selling mums as a fundraiser to help local youth and contribute to the well-being of the community. The proceeds from the event directly support young people participating in Camp Limberlost, which helps campers learn how their personal actions affect themselves and others, develop interpersonal relationship skills, and get to know and respect people with a variety of cultural backgrounds.

