Well, that escalated quickly! Marijuana was just recently legalized here in New York State and now you can smoke like a chimney at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. The fair kicks off this Friday, August 20 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. According to Spectrum News, you will be allowed to smoke weed at the fair, if you are an adult. Smoking will be permitted outside, but will not be allowed indoors or at Chevy Court and Chevy Park.