Phoenix, AZ

A multi-vehicle pile-up hospitalized 4 people in central Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

On Sunday, a fiery accident involving several vehicles in Phoenix hospitalized 4 people while police say that it may have been caused by a red-light runner.

The multi-vehicle accident took place at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. As per the initial information, eight vehicles were involved in the wreck. Debris was spread throughout the street following the accident.

August 23, 2021

