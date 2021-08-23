Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden's economic reform ought to consider certificate of need, too

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden recently called on the federal government to increase competition in the U.S. economy as a way of boosting wages, increasing employment, and allowing people to move between jobs. One of his biggest targets was occupational licensing, which has become a hot topic thanks to egregious examples such as states requiring thousands of hours of training and hundreds of dollars in fees just to get a license to blow dry hair.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Reform#Economics#Pacific Legal Foundation#Louisianans#Plf Rrb#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden’s approval underwater for first time in presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are in the tank thanks to the pandemic and his disastrous mishandling of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan. In fact, for the first time in his presidency, his disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Roughly 48.9%...
AgricultureWashington Times

Biden’s new ‘death tax’ threatens family farms, small businesses

President Biden’s proposal for a new death tax to help pay for his $3.5 trillion social welfare expansion is hitting resistance from members of Congress, including a top farm state Democrat who warns that the tax will hurt family farms. The proposal would change the way capital gains are calculated...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
Georgia Statemcduffieprogress.com

Georgia experts: Biden's electric vehicle goal too ambitious

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has set the goal for 50% of new car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, but some Georgia critics say the goal is unrealistic. Woodstock nondestructive testing engineer Ken Hardy, who owns Energy Beam Systems, said the U.S. does not have the electric power sources and grid to support millions of electric vehicles on the road. There are many technical hurdles to accelerating the electric vehicles industry in less than 10 years, Hardy said.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Without regulatory reform, the Biden infrastructure bill will fail

The New York Times has published a fine op-ed by Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University senior fellow Eli Dourado arguing that the U.S. economy needs to get a lot better at building physical stuff. He notes:. One reason venture capitalists have invested so much in software...
AgricultureWyoming Tribune Eagle

Hageman: Biden's land grab - the federal policy for intentional decline

One thing that can be safely said about the Biden administration is that when you think they could not become even more extreme, they make clear that you underestimate them at your peril. Take President Biden’s Executive Order 14008, titled “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Buried on...
Erie, PAyourerie

Biden's pushes for drug pricing reform

Watch NewsNation for unbiased national and international news. Get the latest news 24/7 at newsnationnow.com. AHN director of pharmacy concerned with jump in COVID-19 cases. Erie City Schools finalizing construction projects before classes start. PI 100 — New rentals. Books Galore hosting event Saturday to support Second Harvest Food Bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy