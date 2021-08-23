Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Perfect summery bruschetta – with a garlicky Greek twist

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM5Fk_0ba39za700
Skordalia, a garlicky Greek spread of nuts, bread and potatoes, anchors these hearty toasts (Scott Suchman/The Washington Post)

If you live somewhere that gets particularly hot in the summer – and that includes more and more of us, as July has been declared the hottest month in modern history – you may wonder why anyone would suggest that now’s the time to go outside and grill.

The calculation between indoor and outdoor cooking depends on how effective your air conditioning is (if you have any at all), how airtight and efficient your oven might be, and just what heights outdoor temperatures have hit. Where would you rather be?

In Washington DC, where the temperature as I write is 35C, the answer is clear. I’d rather stand over or near my stove, and save most of my grilling for the spring and fall. But that doesn’t mean I want to crank up the oven to 260C for an hour. Instead, I gravitate toward recipes that require little or no cooking, of course, but also toward those where the oven use is mercifully brief.

This bruschetta, from the Jane Goodall Institute’s new book of vegan recipes, employs some smart strategies to keep the oven from overheating your kitchen. You toast hazelnuts at a moderate 180C, then turn on the grill for a few minutes, just long enough to cook aubergine slices and toast bread.

After it’s broiled, the aubergine gets a dip in maple syrup and balsamic vinegar, and you pile it onto the bruschetta after smearing it with one of my favourite condiments: skordalia. This chunky Greek purée is traditionally made with potatoes, but here you make use of the ends of the bread instead, blitzing it in a food processor with those toasted hazelnuts, plus garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and water.

It’s a freewheeling dish – you can top the bruschetta instead with broiled bell peppers, courgette or other summer squash; or, for something even simpler, ripe in-season tomatoes. And if your heat tolerance differs from mine – maybe you live somewhere cooler outside and/or hotter inside – feel free to cook the aubergine, or anything else, on the grill. I’ll meet you there in September, maybe October.

Aubergine bruschetta with hazelnut skordalia

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes

Skordalia, a garlicky Greek spread of nuts, bread and (traditionally) potatoes, anchors these hearty toasts. This version skips the potatoes and uses the ends of the same loaf of bread you’re turning into bruschetta. If you don’t like aubergine, this can work with all sorts of other vegetables: broiled bell peppers, courgette or other summer squash; or, for something even simpler, ripe in-season tomatoes. If you’d like, you can cook the aubergine, or other suggested vegetables, on a charcoal or gas grill instead of oven grilling.

Storage notes: The skordalia can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. The grilled, dressed aubergine can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The toasted bread can be wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Ingredients:

100g hazelnuts

One (450g) oblong loaf sourdough bread

180ml cup water

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1½ tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp red wine vinegar

¾ tsp fine sea salt or table salt, divided, plus more to taste

450g small or baby aubergines, stemmed and cut lengthwise into 0.5cm slices

1½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

60g shredded radicchio or red lettuce

2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method:

Position one rack in the middle of the oven and another in the highest position and preheat to 180C.

Spread the hazelnuts onto a large, rimmed baking tray, and toast until fragrant and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. While the nuts are still hot, transfer them to a clean dish towel, fold the towel over the nuts, and vigorously rub them to loosen and remove as many of the skins as you can; don’t worry if some remain. Chop 40g cup of the nuts and reserve for serving. Transfer the remaining whole nuts to a food processor and process until finely ground.

Cut the rounded ends (about 170g total) off the bread and cut into 5cm pieces. Cut the remaining bread into 8 thick slices and reserve for the bruschetta.

Transfer the 5cm bread pieces to the food processor with the nuts and process until finely crumbled. Add the water, 4 tablespoons of the oil, garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar and ½ teaspoon of the salt, and process until smooth. Taste, and season with more salt if needed.

Turn on the grill.

Brush the aubergine slices on both sides with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Transfer to the same baking tray you used for the hazelnuts and broil for about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a medium bowl, add the balsamic vinegar and maple syrup, and toss to coat. Leave the grill on.

Brush the bread slices on both sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon of the oil. Transfer them to the same baking tray you used for the aubergine and broil until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Watch carefully to avoid burning.

To serve, spread the skordalia generously on the toasts. Top with aubergine slices, radicchio, reserved chopped hazelnut and lemon zest. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition per serving (2 toasts with toppings) | Calories: 625; total fat: 36g; saturated fat: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 685mg; carbohydrates: 68g; dietary fibre: 10g; sugar: 12g; protein: 13g.

Recipe adapted from ‘Eat Meat Less’ by the Jane Goodall Institute (Weldon Owen, 2021).

© The Washington Post

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

222K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Vinegar#Sourdough Bread#Oil And Vinegar#Vegan#Balsamic Vinegar#Food Drink#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
gordonramsayclub.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 graham...
Recipestasteandtellblog.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Enchiladas without all the work – this Beef Enchilada Casserole recipe is family friendly and done in under 30 minutes! It’s the perfect dinner for when time is short but you still want a lot of flavor. PIN IT FOR LATER!. This Beef Enchilada Casserole is the best for busy...
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is One Of Ree Drummond's Favorite Ways To Use Leftover Ham

It's not often that you'll find yourself tasked with cooking an entire ham, but there are a few special occasions, like Christmas and Easter dinner, where the succulent protein is traditionally the main course of the meal. And just like your Thanksgiving turkey, one of the best things about making a delicious ham is the copious amount of leftovers from the dish that get boxed up and put in the fridge for you to get creative with on another day. Decadent ham sandwiches are an obvious use of the remaining parts of your pig, but after day three of munching on them nonstop, you might find yourself wanting to try something new.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Creamy Egg Salad (Without Mayo)

Egg salad makes a quick and easy high-protein lunch, but it's not always the best option due to the addition of mayonnaise. While the condiment adds a dose of creaminess, it also adds plenty of calories, too. Thankfully, there's another great option for giving egg salad its signature creamy texture without using mayo: Greek yogurt.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bacon, Basil and Tomato Skillet Corn

4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces. 1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes. 1 cup loosely packed thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, about 1 ¼ ounces. 1. In a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick...
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Italian Dressing on Grocery Store Shelves—Ranked!

When you need a simple, delicious dressing, you can't go wrong with Italian. This classic salad topper mixes oil, vinegar, salt, and a handful of spices together to create a quick and easy dressing that can please the pickiest eaters. While the big brands have found ways to create delicious versions of this condiment, many have filled store-bought Italian dressings with varying amounts of extra fat, sugar, and salt. This range makes picking up a healthy bottle of the dressing feel like a challenge.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Frozen Pizza, Says Science

It's no secret that frozen foods are usually not great for your overall health. While there are plenty of healthy frozen pizzas out there that have emerged within the freezer aisle in recent years, there are still plenty of classic frozen pizzas that you should try and avoid as much as possible.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Rotisserie Chicken to Buy, Says Dietitian

If you're in a pinch and don't have time to cook an entire bird for your family or friends, a rotisserie chicken is both a convenient and inexpensive way to get protein on the table. However, like any prepared food, there are a few potential downsides, depending on where you're...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Recipe

If you close your eyes and think of the perfect comfort food, what comes to mind? And don't worry, there are lots of right answers. Maybe ... a slice of good ol' cheese pizza? A bowl of hearty soup? Or maybe a cookie? And to that end, maybe an oatmeal raisin cookie, because what tastes more like a bite out of childhood than the cookies you enjoyed at summer camp or on autumn afternoons at home?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Yogurts on Shelves in 2021—Ranked!

Whether you're looking for an on-the-go breakfast, the perfect post-workout fuel, an appetite-stabilizing midday snack, or a guilt-free dessert, a carton of yogurt will likely fit the bill. What makes this fermented dairy product so versatile? It's packed with muscle-building protein, full of satiating healthy fats, brimming with gut-healing probiotics, and rife with the fat-melting duo of calcium and vitamin D.
RecipesDaily Times

ZUCCHINI RECIPES

1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade) 2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small. ½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.) ½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for apricot and blackcurrant batter pudding

Lightly but thoroughly butter a shallow baking dish about 25cm in diameter. Sprinkle it with caster sugar. Set the oven at 200C/gas mark 6. Halve and stone 400g of ripe apricots. Top and tail 200g of blackcurrants and add them to the apricots. Finely grate a small lemon over the fruit and toss gently to mix. Break 4 eggs into a jug blender or food processor, then add 75g of plain flour, 85g of caster sugar, 250ml of double cream and 225ml of full-cream milk. Process briefly, just enough to mix the ingredients together.
Recipeschefsavvy.com

Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Healthy Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread. Super soft, moist and loaded with chocolate! You would never know there is zucchini in this!. Looking for more Zucchini Recipes? Try my Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread, my Zucchini Brownies or The BEST Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookies!. I’ve got the perfect use for all of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy