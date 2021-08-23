Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Hot, Mostly Dry Weather Through Wednesday

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEAT LEVELS RISING: An upper ridge will build across the Deep South for the first half of the week, setting the stage for some of the hottest weather so far this summer through Wednesday. We expect partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights, and only isolated showers and storms each day. The chance of any one spot getting wet is only 5 to 10 percent, and we project highs in the mid 90s, in the 93-96 degree range. The average high for August 23 at Birmingham is 91.

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

 

