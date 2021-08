The government must make it far simpler for people to make their homes more energy-efficient or the UK will miss its target to slash net emissions to zero, Boris Johnson has been warned.Consumer groups and trade bodies have urged the government to remove obstacles that make it “difficult, time-consuming and stressful” to install measures such as renewable heat pumps and insulation.A coalition including Citizens Advice, Which? and the Federation of Master Builders said failure to act could mean millions of homes will not be decarbonised, putting the UK’s climate commitments in jeopardy. The warning comes as the UK prepares to...