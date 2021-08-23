Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon Superintendent Tells Parents How to Avoid Mask Mandate for Their Kids

By Rebecca Flood
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mask mandate in Oregon requires everyone to wear a face covering indoors, but one educator told parents how to work around it.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
544K+
Followers
57K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Disability#The Mask#The Beaver State#The Alsea School District#The Associated Press#Ap#Alsea#Covid#Democratic#Oregonians#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Johnson County, KSKansas City Star

Johnson County pediatrician may be out of job even after her change on masks in school

Supporters of Johnson County pediatrician and school board candidate Dr. Christine White say she was bullied into supporting mask mandates in schools — after vigorously opposing them, in contrast to the rest of her medical group’s pro-mask stance. One supporter says she’s also being forced out of her medical practice — and may be reassessing her run for Blue Valley Board of Education.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States Refuse to Lock Down

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, new cases were spiking uncontrollably. Many areas enacted lockdowns—initiatives to limit social gathering and virus transmission—until cases declined or a solution could be found. This week, the Biden administration attracted headlines by saying it would not rule out future lockdowns as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to rise. At the same time, several state governments made news by saying they would oppose lockdowns of any kind, while several more are unlikely to do so. Here are five states that refuse to lock down. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Washington StateKING-5

Tacoma mom explains why her family is uncomfortable receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As parents in Washington state get ready to send their kids back to school, many are preparing themselves for the unknown. Some parents are worried about what protocols will be changed or added in schools when students return to in-person learning. This includes Tacoma parent Maile Smith, who does not feel comfortable vaccinating her teenaged son against COVID-19.
California Statebuzzfeednews.com

A California Dad Allegedly Attacked A Teacher Because His Daughter Had To Wear A Mask To School

The father of an elementary school student allegedly attacked a teacher during a dispute over a mask mandate on the first day of school in California, a superintendent said. Police said they are investigating the incident that occurred at Sutter Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. After reviewing the case, the district attorney will determine whether to file criminal charges against the parent.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon says people fired for refusing vaccines generally can’t collect jobless benefits

The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday that people who lose their jobs because they bucked a vaccine mandate probably aren’t eligible for unemployment assistance. “In broad strokes, requiring somebody to be vaccinated during the midst of a worldwide pandemic is a reasonable policy,” David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department, said on his weekly media call Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

What happens if Oregon students and teachers refuse to wear masks in class?

As Oregon schools reopen this fall, students who consistently refuse to wear a mask in the classroom risk getting sent home with a laptop to learn virtually. Educators who flaunt Oregon’s mandate might get a public letter of reprimand from the state agency that licenses teachers. Principals who don’t enforce the rule in their schools may cost their district thousands of dollars per day in fines.

Comments / 14

Community Policy