Oregon Superintendent Tells Parents How to Avoid Mask Mandate for Their Kids

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, new cases were spiking uncontrollably. Many areas enacted lockdowns—initiatives to limit social gathering and virus transmission—until cases declined or a solution could be found. This week, the Biden administration attracted headlines by saying it would not rule out future lockdowns as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to rise. At the same time, several state governments made news by saying they would oppose lockdowns of any kind, while several more are unlikely to do so. Here are five states that refuse to lock down. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.