Madison, WI

Warm and Humid Weather Over the Next Several Days

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and high humidity will return to southern Wisconsin today. This warm and humid air will remain in place across the region through at least the middle of the week. A warm front will pass through the area today around midday. This front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Dew points, and thus the humidity, will jump during the afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the 90s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will reach the 90 degree mark with heat indices reaching the middle and upper 90s. The weather pattern will remain a bit unstable through most of the week and we will see on and off showers and thunderstorms between now and the weekend.

City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
