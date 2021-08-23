Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Man Finds Secret Window Hidden Behind Wallpaper in 19th-Century Home

By Rebecca Flood
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A man discovered a secret window hidden behind wallpaper in his house, thought to date back to the 19th century, as he lovingly renovated the property.

Alex Howard is restoring the antique grandeur to his home, in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has been sharing progress to his TikTok page, @housedoctoralex .

Howard, an author, has been painstakingly removing all the woodchip wallpaper throughout the house—similar to popcorn style—when he found something unusual lurking behind the hardboard.

He shared a clip of himself up a ladder armed with a wallpaper scraper, as he pokes a hole through the covering, and realizes there's something on the other side .

Howard immediately rips off the wallpaper, shouting "window" as he uncovered the black-rimmed frame. He captioned the video, which can be seen here : "Wtf I found a hidden window in my flat," adding: "Well that was unexpected."

In the comments he revealed the woodchip was "getting steamed off and re-lined next month," explaining the window was covered by flimsy sheets of hardboard.

Speaking to Newsweek , Howard explained the two-bedroom apartment was built around 1890, and he and his wife are slowly returning it to its former glory, after it's "no doubt been home to countless students and tyrannical landlords over the years."

He said: "There's nearly always a window connecting the kitchen alcove and a box room (which has often been converted into a kitchen bathroom). Presumably it was the Victorian idea of giving that little interior space some natural light. In fact, I learnt only yesterday they are called 'borrow windows,' presumably because you're borrowing light from another room.

"When we arrived, I did that classic 'dad' thing of tapping up the wall to hear if the tone changed. Sure enough, I discovered that the window had just been dry-walled over. The fact that there was then a layer of woodchip on top of that, suggests that it was done at least as far back as the 70s."

He added the glass was single-glazed, saying: "They're that old pre-war ripply glass like all the windows in this flat. All our windows make things look a bit wibbly, distorted when you look through them because of the more unrefined, pre-war glazing techniques. You can see the odd replaced pane because it doesn't distort."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It9yu_0ba38aiz00

The clip, shared in June, amassed more than 400,000 views, and people were so intrigued that Howard shared a follow-up clip. It shows he found a pair of windows , with two panes each, covered up between two rooms.

"So some of you have been asking about the backstory to these here windows that I discovered yesterday," he said.

Howard, who moved in two months ago, gave viewers a mini-tour, saying: "I've worked it out, follow me down the hall, and into the box room. But why you might say might one block windows to a box room.

"It was once a bedroom. The reason I know is because up here there's a light switch which controls the lights to the room. Which means at some point there was a mezzanine level up here with a bed installed, when this was rented out as its own separate bedroom.

"Some of you may have heard of HMO, or houses in multiple occupancy, before this was introduced any room could be rented out to someone regardless of whether or not it had a window in it. Thankfully we live in more enlightened times now and you can only let out a room if it's got a window."

It's thought that as the window connects two rooms , rather than leading to the outside, they were covered to give each tenant privacy.

Howard explained: "This is what we're putting the blocked-up window down to—the room on the other side is a box room with its plug sockets/switches mounted high up the wall. We reckon it was rented out as a room with a mezzanine bed, pre-HMO regulations, when landlords crammed these flats full of students to cash in.

"But what is clear is that the blocked-up window is an attempt to make that postage stamp of a box room 'private.' Pretty sad to think that tiny, windowless space was some poor student/servant's room at one point!"

He added that the smaller room was what the U.K. refers to as a "box room," which is essentially a glorified cupboard, which is why the bed was on a mezzanine.

Howard clarified they're "just a bit bigger than a walk-in cupboard," adding: "They're small rooms, bigger than a cupboard but smaller than a conventional room, that were traditionally used for lodgers. This one's about 6x5.'"

Numerous people commented on the original clip, with Liam Burgeson asking: "Who does these things."

Mecha_genki said: "We had this too! Didn't notice it because it was on the side we never went down"

While MissMisty wrote: "Why was the window covered in craft paper? Lean against it too hard and your arm would go through."

Marvin Harold joked: "Previous owner must have worked nights."

Update 8/23/21, 11:25 a.m. ET: This article was updated with comment from Howard.

Comments / 11

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
544K+
Followers
57K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Secret Window#Wallpaper#Landlord#Tiktok#Victorian#Hmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Home & GardenSlate

A Q&A With the Woman Who Installed These 2-Foot-Tall Address Numbers on Her House

In the early days of the pandemic, I went on a quixotic quest to walk every one of the 1,114 blocks in my Arlington, Virginia ZIP code, cataloguing the styles of the address numbers on every house along the way. Not only did I learn a lot about how my neighborhood has evolved over the years and is changing even now, I also got to see some really spectacular and creative home design.
Interior Designpurewow.com

7 Interior Design Trends That Will Be Huge This Fall (Plus Two That Should Be Packed Away with The Beach Chairs)

The verdict is in: Cozy fabrics, warm, earthy tones, vintage pieces and private spaces are taking over the fall design scene. At the start of 2020, many were forced to reconfigure our homes into multi-multi-functional spaces that could accommodate the needs of working parents and home-schooled children. However, the novelty of ‘work from home’ has worn off, and we’ve all had a year and a half to adjust to the new normal (oh, what we would give to never use that phrase again). As a result, the trends we’re seeing for fall 2021 reflect more permanent changes we’ve made to our homes as a reaction to the pandemic. The central theme? Comfort, convenience and color. Here, find seven trends that designers predict will be huge for the upcoming season (and two that are to be avoided as we head into 2022).
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

25 of the Best Paint Colors for Small Rooms

Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Some swear that using one of the best white paint colors is the only way to go because your walls will reflect light, which can make your space feel more open and airy. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. Their reasoning: Darker colors can help create a perception of depth, which can also make a room feel larger than it really is.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
GardeningBored Panda

30 Of The Most Bizarre Things Seen In People’s Gardens And Yards, As Shared On This Instagram Account For Ugly Gardens

A person’s garden, lawn, and yard are their pride and joy. No matter how horrendously bizarre, ugly, eccentric, and eldritch it might look! There’s a certain beauty in ugliness and we shouldn’t be shy about sharing it with the world. And if our neighbors get mad, well that’s when you show them this captivating Instagram account that features weird and ugly gardens in all their decadent glory. Beautiful is boring, but ugly can be beautiful.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Interior Designthezoereport.com

This Surprising Paint Color Is Bobby Berk’s Secret To Making Any Room Look Expensive

If you know anything about Bobby Berk (and if you’ve ever watched the iconic series Queer Eye, chances are you do), then you know he’s all about making design more accessible. On the show, he can almost always be seen offering tips for design newbies in a way that’s easy to follow, whether that’s helping them figure out their style or showing them how to make their space more functional. And no, it’s not just for the cameras. In real life, it’s just as important for Berk to prove that good design can be budget-friendly and available to all. In fact, that’s exactly what his latest venture is all about.
Animalssciencealert.com

Astonishing Photo Reveals Fish Stuck Inside Translucent Jellyfish

A dead jellyfish that recently washed up on a beach in the UK shows off its last meal – a whole, and rather surprised-looking, fish – through its translucent belly, stunning photos reveal. The jelly is a compass jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella), named for its brown, V-shaped markings that look like...

Comments / 11

Community Policy