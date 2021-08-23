Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuWM5_0ba387PH00

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp, though it does not plan to block the global services, the state communications security agency said on Monday.

Ethiopia has been engulfed since last year in an armed conflict pitting the federal government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the Tigray region in the country’s north.

Supporters of both sides have waged a parallel war of words on social media.

The government wants its local platform to “replace” Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Zoom, the director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, said.

Shumete accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts which he said were “disseminating the true reality about Ethiopia”.

International human rights groups have criticized the Ethiopian government for unexplained shutdowns to social media services including Facebook and WhatsApp in the past year. The government has not commented on those shutdowns.

Facebook’s Africa spokesperson, Kezia Anim-Addo, declined to comment on Ethiopia’s plans and did not respond immediately to a query about Shumete’s accusations.

But in June, days before national elections, Facebook said it had removed a network of fake accounts in Ethiopia targeting domestic users which it linked to individuals associated with INSA, which is responsible for monitoring telecommunications and the internet.

Spokespeople for Twitter and Zoom did not immediately reply to comment requests.

Shumete declined to specify a timeline, budget and other details, but told Reuters: “The rationale behind developing technology with local capacity is clear ... Why do you think China is using WeChat?”

He said Ethiopia had the local expertise to develop the platforms and would not hire outsiders to help.

Social messaging app WeChat is owned by China-headquartered Tencent Holdings, is widely used in the country, and is considered to be a strong tool by Chinese authorities for monitoring its population.

Shumete also referred Reuters to comments he made on Friday to a local media outlet in which he accused Facebook of blocking users who were “preaching national unity and peace”.

He also told Al-Ain Amharic that authorities were working on the platform to replace Facebook and Twitter, while a trial has already been completed of a platform to replace WhatsApp and Zoom and that platform will soon be operational.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communications Security#Media Outlet#Zoom#Insa#Ethiopian#Wechat#Tencent Holdings#Chinese#Al Ain Amharic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Related
EconomyTelegraph

Chinese Uber rival Didi scraps UK launch amid privacy fears

The Chinese taxi-hailing app Didi has suspended plans to launch in Britain and continental Europe amid concerns about how it handles sensitive passenger data, The Telegraph can reveal. Didi had secured licences to operate in several British cities as part of a push to challenge Uber, but is now understood...
InternetThe Guardian

Facebook is obstructing our work on disinformation. Other researchers could be next

Last week, Facebook disabled our personal accounts, obstructing the research we lead at New York University to study the spread of disinformation on the company’s platform. The move has already compromised our work – forcing us to suspend our investigations into Facebook’s role in amplifying vaccine misinformation, sowing distrust in our elections and fomenting the violent riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.
ChinaBBC

China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

The Swiss embassy in China has urged Chinese media to take down articles and posts it says contain "false" news. In a Twitter post, the embassy said an alleged Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days likely did not exist. State media outlets were among...
Internetinputmag.com

Snapchat creators are ditching it for other platforms as payments slow

Popular creators on Snapchat are starting to move to other platforms as they see payments from the company start to dwindle. That’s according to CNBC, which interviewed creators following a change to Snapchat’s payments program. In order to encourage adoption of its TikTok-like section, called Spotlight, last year Snap said...
Internetsiouxlandnews.com

Misinformation: Debunking Facebook comments with local experts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines has been widespread since the start of the pandemic, but how do you know if the information you are reading is true or false? Simple, you need to find a credible source. "To have a credible source, you need to make...
Worldwmleader.com

Facebook, Google build undersea internet cables for Asia and Africa

Facebook and Google are building undersea internet cables around the world — and are betting that the investments will bring in millions of new customers. Facebook revealed Sunday that it is helping build a 7,500-mile cable connecting countries including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. The cable, called Project Apricot, is expected to launch in 2024 and will help deliver better 4G, 5G and broadband internet to the region, according to Facebook.
InternetBBC

Cuba tightens control of internet after protests

The Cuban government has introduced new regulations on the use of social media and the internet, which critics say are aimed at stifling dissent. The decrees were published in the wake of the largest anti-government protests to sweep through the Communist-run island in decades. People used social media to share...
InternetSilicon Republic

Google and Facebook to build new subsea cable for Southeast Asia

The new cable is expected to be ready in 2024 and will connect Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia. Google and Facebook have announced a new subsea cable that aim to boost internet capacity and speeds in the Asia-Pacific region. The Apricot subsea cable system is expected to...
EconomyBBC

The illegal gold mines killing rivers and livelihoods in Ghana

Sixty percent of Ghana’s water bodies are now polluted, largely due to illegal mining activities. Ghana is the leading producer of gold in Africa and about 35% of it is extracted by small-scale miners, most of them operating illegally. Over the last few years, the government has been clamping down...
InternetPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Facebook just made it easier to transfer your data to other apps

Facebook has updated its Transfer Your Information tool to make copying your data from the social network to other services “simpler and more intuitive”. Transfer Your Information – or TYI – is a feature that allows you to transfer a copy of the information you’ve shared on Facebook to another service, such as Dropbox or Google Photos.
InternetSilicon Republic

Facebook reports increased removal of hate speech across its platforms

In its tenth quarterly Community Standards Enforcement report, Facebook said it had removed 31.5m posts containing hate speech and 9.8m from Instagram. Facebook has published Community Standards Enforcement report for the second quarter of 2021, detailing the measures it has taken to prevent hate speech and other harmful content on its platform.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook bans Taliban-related content from its platforms

Facebook says it has banned content supporting the Taliban on all of the company’s platforms, including Instagram and Whatsapp, since it is a terrorist organisation under US law. The tech giant’s move came as the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday and declared the country an “Islamic Emirate” after...
Politicstheelephant.info

Tigray Conflict: What Happened to Ethiopia?

The recent goings-on in Ethiopia, particularly those of the last few months, have left many puzzled as to what exactly happened to the Ethiopia of 2018—an Ethiopia that promised major political transformations and even took a handful of steps to that effect. Both the ongoing displacement and killings of minorities...
Internetwmleader.com

Ethiopia is building its own versions of Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Zoom

Ethiopia’s government is building its own social media platform to replace Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Zoom, the state’s communications security agency said on Monday. While the government doesn’t plan to block any of the American-owned platforms, it wants to reduce reliance on foreign technology firms that meddle in the country’s politics, Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency director general Shumete Gizaw told Reuters.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) a total of 14 million roubles ($190,398) for violating Russian rules on banned content, the penalty coming amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies. Russia has routinely fined social media giants for...
World13 WHAM

Local man with ties to Ethiopia concerned about ongoing conflict back home

Rochester, N.Y. — Turmoil in Ethiopia is hitting close to home for a local man with ties to the African nation. Tensions have grown in the Tigray region over the past year. Earlier this month, the leader of Oromo Liberation Army, an organization deemed a terrorist group by Ethiopia’s government, announced it engaged in a military alliances with forces that were advancing on the capital.

Comments / 1

Community Policy