Madison, WI

New HBCU Sports Exposure Outreach program helps connect Madison-area student-athletes to HBCU coaches and schools

By David Dahmer
Madison365
 4 days ago
Because they have been historically underfunded, historically black colleges or universities (HBCUs) often have trouble recruiting student-athletes as competitively as some of their Division I peers. Furthermore, student-athletes, especially student-athletes in the north where there are very few HBCUs, seldom learn about the opportunities that HBCUs present. Jamaal Eubanks, the...

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

