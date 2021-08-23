New HBCU Sports Exposure Outreach program helps connect Madison-area student-athletes to HBCU coaches and schools

“This is the whole world represented in this field. People from Latin America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and different parts of the United States,” says soccer enthusiast Ryan Anderson. “Isn’t it amazing?” he asks, pointing at all the people from different countries playing soccer on the Near West Field on the UW-Madison campus. “This is the most diverse and inclusive community in Madison. People from different parts of the world and the United States come here every afternoon to play soccer.”