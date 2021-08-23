Tropics Aren’t Quiet But There is No Imminent Threat to Louisiana

Did you know that the Caddo Indians moved to the area inhabited by Lake Bistineau now between 500 B.C. and 900 A.D?. Lake Bistineau is a lake located in Webster Parish, Louisiana and it's known as a great place to fish, camp, kayak, etc... when it's not overrun by Giant Salvinia. It also has a long and storied history. The lake was first formed due to log jams as early as 1400 - 1500 A.D according to LakeBistineau.com. That was the time of the Great Raft, which was really a bunch of logs, debris, and junk that all got cemented together backing up the Red River. Because of this, a backwater (Lake Bistinieau) was formed as well as Bayou Dorcheat, Lake Bistineau, and Loggy Bayou.