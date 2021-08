MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For some trees in Minnesota, it’s starting to look like fall. Arborist Jeff Hafner, of Rainbow Treecare, says the drought is putting stress on all trees, broadleaves to conifers. Without supplemental irrigation, they might be struggling to perform basic biological functions. “We can see trees starting to shut down as the days get shorter,” Hafner said. “They start to change color in their leaves, and they start to shed leaves earlier than we might expect.” How might this affect the fall color season? “If fall color starts this early,” Hafner said, “it could reduce the likelihood that there’s...