Gazette printing transitions this week; digital tools for supplementing subscription

The team at The Gazette is a bit like a performer waiting backstage for the curtain to open, lights to go up and orchestra to begin the debut of a new show. We open a new chapter in our history this week as we say goodbye to our printing press — affectionately referred to as Big Blue — and transition printing to Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines. When you pick up Thursday’s edition, it will be our first printed in Des Moines.