Britney Spears Reportedly 'Thrilled' To Have Dogs Returned Following Alleged Housekeeper Dispute

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Britney Spears has reportedly gotten her two dogs back after they were not brought home following an emergency visit to the vet earlier this month.

The 39-year-old's two dogs were removed from her home two weeks ago by a housekeeper, but were returned on Friday, August 20. The housekeeper was said to have believed that the pooches were sick and took them to the vet. The pooches were previously staying with a dogsitter.

An insider told PEOPLE that the singer was "reunited with her dogs before the weekend" and was "thrilled."

Source: MEGA

According to TMZ, one of the dogs has serious digestive issues and both of them are supposed to be fed a special kind of food. An insider told the outlet that the housekeeper was worried when she saw them being fed table scraps, which made them sick. Both of the dogs were also said to be dehydrated.

On August 10, the "Womanizer" singer called the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to file a theft report, but decided not to file when police arrived at her home. She reportedly suspected that her father, Jamie Spears, had something to do with the dogs' disappearance.

The pop icon allegedly confronted her housekeeper, who is said to be paid by Jamie, and asked about the dogs. The housekeeper expressed concern about the pets' welfare and showed Spears photos on her phone of one of the dogs that had thrown up.

Source: MEGA

As previously reported by OK!, the blonde beauty thought that the housekeeper had sent the photos to Jamie. Spears reportedly slapped the phone out of the housekeeper's hand and struck her arm in the process.

Sources told TMZ that Spears denies touching the housekeeper and that she only grabbed the phone.

Source: MEGA

The housekeeper reportedly went to a Sheriff’s station to officially file a report against the singer. According to TMZ, the dogsitter is still working for Spears, but the housekeeper is not.

Meanwhile, Jamie has agreed to stepped down as his daughter's conservator. An insider told TMZ that the 69-year-old is "totally in the dark on what goes on in [Britney’s] home."

