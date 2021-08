In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Michael Russo of The Athletic offers an update on the contract negotiations between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov. Evander Kane is in trouble again, this time from a charge that he offered to pay a woman to get an abortion, then backed out. David Krejci responds to talk that he could actually return to the Boston Bruins sometime this season. Finally, Jeff Gorton discussed the Tom Wilson incident from last season and if/how that led to his dismissal as general manager of the New York Rangers.