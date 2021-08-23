Gov. Mike DeWine: Urgent need in Appalachia Ohio is broadband access

Last August, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that most children returning to K-12 schools would be required to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. "We're doing it to frankly give our children, our teachers the best chance to succeed," DeWine said at the time as daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 1,000. "Whatever goals you have for your child this academic year, we are doing this so that child has the best possibility of achieving those goals."