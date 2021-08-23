Cancel
Congress & Courts

NAACP: Voting rights are not a partisan issue. So why is Congress blocking progress?

By Derrick Johnson
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
A protest for voting rights at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on Aug. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Voting rights shouldn't be a partisan issue. Yet the contentious dispute on whether to defend every American’s right to vote has taken center stage in Congress, and for an unnecessary amount of precious time.

With time not on our side, there is no reason we should still be debating whether to pass a civil rights bill that will indubitably strengthen our fractured democracy by achieving the one goal our nation’s essence depends on – lending a voice to the people.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., recently stated that “it is easier for eligible Americans to vote than ever before in American history.” Sadly, this statement could not be further from the truth.

From Texas, to Georgia, to Michigan and beyond, anti-voter politicians are prioritizing their own gamesmanship ahead of our nation’s democracy. State legislators around the country have introduced more than 400 bills that will make it more difficult for Americans to exercise their constitutional voting rights, and at least 18 states have passed such legislation. Ingrained in these attacks on voting rights are generations-long patterns of discrimination targeting communities of color, particularly Black communities. The overwhelming evidence of voter suppression speaks to this truth: It is easier for privileged, eligible Americans to vote than ever before in American history.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Smithsonian Channel

The NAACP has historically spoken up for our nation’s democracy when it has been tested by anti-voter forces inside and outside of our government. From the passage of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Voting Rights Act of 1965 to President George W. Bush’s extension of this historic bill for 25 more years in 2006 , we have been at the forefront of spearheading major civil rights legislation for more than a century. We know what voter suppression looks like. And we have been challenging it vigorously. Our fight to combat these continued virulent attacks on our nation’s democracy endures, because we know that our nation’s principled foundations are still at risk of being overturned by personal agendas.

COLUMN: Voters want progressive prosecutors. Biden must follow through on promise to guide reform.

Any decision not in favor of major voting legislation under consideration by Congress will cost the lives of millions of Americans whose very voices are jeopardized. For instance, in May, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation to ban curbside voting , consequentially forbidding poll workers to set up curbside voting centers and preventing voting machines to be stationed outside a polling place. While many proponents argue that this restriction is rightfully erected to honor the integrity of our elections, this rationalization completely disregards the lack of accommodating resources for the elderly and people with disabilities – and the overall safety and wellness of voters who reside in a state where COVID-19 vaccinations are abysmal (lower than anywhere else) and infection rates are rising.

Similarly last year, groups in Georgia and Texas joined forces to contest at least 360,000 voters heading into the Senate runoff elections. In addition to partisan poll watchers who already impose additional barriers on citizens whose votes are heavily scrutinized, the ease and liberty associated with voting is a reality gradually being dissipated from our increasingly discriminatory voting practices. These state-level bills collectively shatter centuries of progress toward access to free and fair elections for all voters.

President Johnson understood that the right to vote is an issue of human dignity. He once said , “It is wrong, deadly wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country. There is no issue of states rights or national rights, there is only the struggle for human rights.”

Presidents Johnson and Bush were Texans who knew that ensuring equal access to the ballot box was best for our nation. We have a moral obligation to protect and defend every American’s right to vote. Today, our nation desperately needs this type of bipartisan support for voting rights legislation to stop the constant assaults on our democracy that we see around the country.

POLICING THE USA: A look at race, justice, media

Elected officials hold the invaluable key to ensuring that our future elections are fair and accessible. Those in power who have given an oath to serve their district, their state and inherently their country have a responsibility to commit to their purpose of guaranteeing that the people they represent and champion will be heard and not be silenced.

With our old battles becoming new again, we call on our nation’s leaders to seize this urgent moment and act in unison to ensure all Americans have a voice in our future. The House must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act immediately, and then the Senate must take up this and the For the People Act when it returns in September. The imperative is for Congress to act now to protect American democracy.

Derrick Johnson is the national president of the NAACP.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NAACP: Voting rights are not a partisan issue. So why is Congress blocking progress?

Comments / 111

