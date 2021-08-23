Cancel
Target to add more than 100 Disney Store locations by the end of 2021, releases top toy list

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

Target is bringing the magic of Disney to more of its stores in time for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer said it will expand the Disney Store at Target concept to more than 160 of its locations across the country by the end of the year. There are now 53 small shops inside Target stores and an online store at Target.com/Disneystore .

A list of the more than 100 Target stores that will get a new Disney shop was not yet available.

Also Monday, Target announced the return of Bullseye’s Top Toys list for the holidays. It includes 50 toys with 22 toys and games available only at Target.

►Disney Store closings 2021: Is your closest location holding a liquidation sale? See new closures list.

►New Macy's and Toys R Us partnership: Toys R Us to make a comeback with new toy shops inside more than 400 Macy's stores

The toy list includes the Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set and Star Wars-themed items. A Target edition of Monopoly also made the list.

Target, the nation's seventh-largest retailer in sales, started rolling out the Disney shops in October 2019 when the first 25 locations opened. The Disney shops are an average of 750 square feet and are typically found near Target's kids clothing and toy departments.

The mini-stores have music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area to watch Disney movie clips and play games.

The additional stores inside Target come as the Walt Disney Co. announced in March that it would close at least 60 of its full-size Disney stores in North America this year. The closings don't affect more than 600 Disney Parks stores and other locations, including small Disney shops inside Target stores.

Nearly 60 more stores are closing in September.

Target also is expanding the shop-in-shop concept with new Ulta Beauty shops opening inside some stores. The retailer also started opening small Apple stores in February.

Other retailers also are opening smaller stores to attract shoppers. Macy's announced last week that it is partnering with Toys R Us and will open toy shops inside more than 400 of its department stores .

Kohl's and Sephora are opening small beauty shops inside Kohl's stores as part of a new partnership.

Top Toys 2021

Target listed the following toys on its Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list, which includes toys starting at $19.99 in six categories. Toys with an asterisk are exclusive to Target.

Dolls, Disney Raya and Lego blocks

  • Healthy Roots Zoe Doll
  • Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls
  • Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set*
  • B. Play Ice Cream Truck*
  • Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set*
  • Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox*
  • OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit*
  • LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise*
  • LEGO Friends Heartlake City School
  • Gravitrax Speed Marble Run*
  • Peek-a-Roo
  • Orbeez Soothing Spa
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio Target

Star Wars, Barbie, Batman, L.O.L. Surprise

  • L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon*
  • L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio
  • Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles
  • Barbie Dreamhouse
  • Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major*
  • Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle
  • Ryan’s World Lost City Adventure Chest*
  • Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack*
  • Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
  • Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set
  • Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger
  • Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
  • Unicorn Purse Pets
  • Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar
  • Magic Mixies
LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge Target

FAO Schwarz, Paw Patrol and Harry Potter

  • FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp*
  • LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess*
  • LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge*
  • Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset*
  • Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat*
  • Our Generation Cozy Cabin
  • 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store
  • Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts
  • Paw Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset

Scooter, Hoverboard and more

  • Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter*
  • Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Black*
  • NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster
Monopoly: Target Edition Target

Games and family fun

  • Monopoly: Target Edition*
  • Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye*
  • Throw Throw Avocado*
  • Crossed Signals
  • Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set*
  • Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset
PlayStation 5 Console Target

Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation

  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
  • PlayStation 5 Console
  • Xbox Series S

* Toys with an asterisk are Target-exclusive toys.

►Beauty rewards 101: Sephora at Kohl's and Ulta at Target bring extra perks for buying makeup

►Goodbye, Old Navy plus sizes: Old Navy changes sizes for women's clothes to make them more inclusive with 'BODEQUALITY' launch

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target to add more than 100 Disney Store locations by the end of 2021, releases top toy list

