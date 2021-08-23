Falcons lose backup QB AJ McCarron for year after ACL tear, leaving them with two healthy quarterbacks

Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron will miss the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced Sunday .

McCarron sustained the injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a non-contact injury, with McCarron clutching his knee after handing the ball off to Qadree Ollison. Head coach Arthur Smith remarked Saturday that the injury “didn’t look good” as McCarron struggled to get off the field. An MRI on Sunday confirmed the ACL tear.

“I really feel for A.J. McCarron,” Smith said Saturday, according to ESPN . “Any time something like that happens and it’s non-contact, it’s tough when you know what these guys put into it. I feel for AJ ... he’s heartbroken.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) is assisted off the field after he was injured on a play, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP

The Falcons are now scrambling for other options at quarterback three weeks before their season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Matt Ryan still has the leading role and has missed only three starts since 2008. The only other healthy quarterback option on Atlanta’s roster is undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, who replaced McCarron in the loss.

Franks was supposed to play the second half of Saturday’s game, but entered early. He completed 4-of-9 passes for 46 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he was sacked four times.

Atlanta signed McCarron in the offseason to a one-year deal. Prior to joining the Falcons, he had completed 109-of-174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. McCarron appeared in one postseason game for Cincinnati in 2015, but his most recent exposure to NFL action was two games for Houston in 2020.

Contact Alyssa Hertel at ahertel@usatoday.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons lose backup QB AJ McCarron for year after ACL tear, leaving them with two healthy quarterbacks