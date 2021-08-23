Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons lose backup QB AJ McCarron for year after ACL tear, leaving them with two healthy quarterbacks

By Alyssa Hertel, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron will miss the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced Sunday .

McCarron sustained the injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a non-contact injury, with McCarron clutching his knee after handing the ball off to Qadree Ollison. Head coach Arthur Smith remarked Saturday that the injury “didn’t look good” as McCarron struggled to get off the field. An MRI on Sunday confirmed the ACL tear.

“I really feel for A.J. McCarron,” Smith said Saturday, according to ESPN . “Any time something like that happens and it’s non-contact, it’s tough when you know what these guys put into it. I feel for AJ ... he’s heartbroken.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4cbl_0ba362mO00
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) is assisted off the field after he was injured on a play, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP

The Falcons are now scrambling for other options at quarterback three weeks before their season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Matt Ryan still has the leading role and has missed only three starts since 2008. The only other healthy quarterback option on Atlanta’s roster is undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, who replaced McCarron in the loss.

Franks was supposed to play the second half of Saturday’s game, but entered early. He completed 4-of-9 passes for 46 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he was sacked four times.

Atlanta signed McCarron in the offseason to a one-year deal. Prior to joining the Falcons, he had completed 109-of-174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. McCarron appeared in one postseason game for Cincinnati in 2015, but his most recent exposure to NFL action was two games for Houston in 2020.

Contact Alyssa Hertel at ahertel@usatoday.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons lose backup QB AJ McCarron for year after ACL tear, leaving them with two healthy quarterbacks

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Dolphins#American Football#Qb Aj Mccarron#Acl#Atlanta Falcons#Espn#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks#109 Of 174#Bengals#Raiders#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell was once one of the premier running backs in the NFL when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell was considered one of the best dual-threat backs in the league due to his uncanny ability to produce as a runner and a receiver. However, everything has gone downhill since Bell and the Steelers had a falling out, leading to a short stint with the New York Jets before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

If he is released, the Falcons need to seriously consider bringing Kurt Benkert back

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith Reveals Plan for QB Josh Rosen

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday morning. They unexpectedly found themselves in need of another quarterback after backup A.J. McCarron tore the ACL in his knee on Saturday night against the Dolphins. Rosen, a former No. 10 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, will only...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons should replace McCarron with Colin Kaepernick

The Atlanta Falcons are in need of a backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season ending injury. Their best move is also the least likely, signing free agent Colin Kaepernick. The Atlanta Falcons making a splashy move like signing Kaepernick seems unlikely, however, it is the best move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy