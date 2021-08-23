Heading to Glacier National Park? Top tips to make your trip unforgettable

Our trip to Glacier National Park was something we'll never forget. But it also took some careful planning to make it the success it was. Here are some tips if you're heading there:

Plan ahead: Because accommodations inside the park are limited, it's best to book a year out. And visit the park's website: nps.gov/glac , which has the latest updates and lots of information you will need to navigate the park.

Must-haves: Bear spray, bug spray, sunblock, a good insulated water bottle, snacks, good hiking shoes and socks made for hiking/outdoor activity, lightweight backpack to carry supplies and walkie-talkies (if traveling with a group). Bonus: hiking poles, binoculars, mosquito net for your head — won't look cool but it makes life a lot easier if you hit a mosquito-heavy trail.

St. Mary Lake Photo by Morton Rose

Once you've arrived at Glacier National Park

Fees: Park entry costs $35 per vehicle and that is valid for seven days. Fees are lower for individuals on foot/bicycles and bikers. An annual pass costs $80 and allows unlimited entry to all the parks. I have an annual pass. This season, tickets are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. It's unclear whether this policy is permanent.

Amenities: Park accommodations in Glacier generally do not have air conditioning or TVs and some are pretty basic. Wi-Fi is spotty inside the park. We booked our Rising Sun cabin ($194 per night including fees) through Glacier National Park Lodges , which is operated by Xanterra, an official vendor. We found a three-bedroom house ($579 per night including fees) in Whitefish through VRBO .

Logistics: Since Glacier has more than 700 miles of hiking trails, it's probably impossible to hit all of them during a single visit. There’s nary a bad view, so don’t stress if you miss some of the big ones.

Hiking Swiftcurrent Trail Photo by Morton Rose

More tips for Glacier National Park

Do not get close to wildlife. It's bad for them and can be dangerous for you (keep the wild in wildlife!)

It’s always a good idea to hit the restroom before hitting the trails. Some have no restrooms and some have pit toilets.

Stay on the trails: It might seem like no big deal, but this is not the mowed lawn of the neighborhood park, so wandering off the trail can have a serious impact on plant life.

Do not take anything from the park no matter how small and pick up after yourself: Take only pictures and leave only footprints, as they say.

Everything is more expensive inside the park and the areas just outside it, so buy whatever you think you'll need before you get there.

There are water stations at stores and offices throughout the park so you can always fill up and cut down on plastic bottles. Bring more water on your hike than you think you might need.

Try huckleberry in all its incarnations — shake, pie, ice cream, sundae, beer, etc.

