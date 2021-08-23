Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Heading to Glacier National Park? Top tips to make your trip unforgettable

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Our trip to Glacier National Park was something we'll never forget. But it also took some careful planning to make it the success it was. Here are some tips if you're heading there:

Plan ahead: Because accommodations inside the park are limited, it's best to book a year out. And visit the park's website: nps.gov/glac , which has the latest updates and lots of information you will need to navigate the park.

Must-haves: Bear spray, bug spray, sunblock, a good insulated water bottle, snacks, good hiking shoes and socks made for hiking/outdoor activity, lightweight backpack to carry supplies and walkie-talkies (if traveling with a group). Bonus: hiking poles, binoculars, mosquito net for your head — won't look cool but it makes life a lot easier if you hit a mosquito-heavy trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaGBT_0ba361tf00
St. Mary Lake Photo by Morton Rose

Once you've arrived at Glacier National Park

Fees: Park entry costs $35 per vehicle and that is valid for seven days. Fees are lower for individuals on foot/bicycles and bikers. An annual pass costs $80 and allows unlimited entry to all the parks. I have an annual pass. This season, tickets are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. It's unclear whether this policy is permanent.

► Going to Glacier National Park? You'll need a reservation to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road

► Digital detox: Why taking a 2-week break from tech was one of the best things I ever did for myself

Amenities: Park accommodations in Glacier generally do not have air conditioning or TVs and some are pretty basic. Wi-Fi is spotty inside the park. We booked our Rising Sun cabin ($194 per night including fees) through Glacier National Park Lodges , which is operated by Xanterra, an official vendor. We found a three-bedroom house ($579 per night including fees) in Whitefish through VRBO .

Logistics: Since Glacier has more than 700 miles of hiking trails, it's probably impossible to hit all of them during a single visit. There’s nary a bad view, so don’t stress if you miss some of the big ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAMl3_0ba361tf00
Hiking Swiftcurrent Trail Photo by Morton Rose

More tips for Glacier National Park

  • Do not get close to wildlife. It's bad for them and can be dangerous for you (keep the wild in wildlife!)
  • It’s always a good idea to hit the restroom before hitting the trails. Some have no restrooms and some have pit toilets.
  • Stay on the trails: It might seem like no big deal, but this is not the mowed lawn of the neighborhood park, so wandering off the trail can have a serious impact on plant life.
  • Do not take anything from the park no matter how small and pick up after yourself: Take only pictures and leave only footprints, as they say.
  • Everything is more expensive inside the park and the areas just outside it, so buy whatever you think you'll need before you get there.
  • There are water stations at stores and offices throughout the park so you can always fill up and cut down on plastic bottles. Bring more water on your hike than you think you might need.
  • Try huckleberry in all its incarnations — shake, pie, ice cream, sundae, beer, etc.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Heading to Glacier National Park? Top tips to make your trip unforgettable

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborhood Park#Mosquito#Hiking Trails#Nps Gov Glac#St Mary Lake Photo#Digital#Rising Sun#Xanterra#Whitefish#Palm Beach Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Arizona

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience […] The post The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Mens Journal

Book a Jaw-Dropping Stay at the Most Epic National Park Lodges in America

The National Park System manages 423 individual units, spanning more than 85 million acres across all 50 states. These sites include everything from national preserves and parkways to scenic riverways and battlefields. Of these, only 63 units have the elite designation of being recognized as a national park. Each year, these natural wonders attract a mind-boggling number of tourists. In 2019 (the most recent “normal” year), national park visitation topped 327 million, shattering multiple records along the way.
TravelCNBC

National parks are booming. That may ruin your next trip

National park tourism has surged over the past several years. Some popular parks like Yellowstone are seeing record numbers in 2021. Acadia, Yosemite, Glacier, Haleakalā and Rocky Mountain National Parks, as well as the Muir Woods National Monument, have adopted advance-reservation systems to limit congestion. More parks will likely follow.
Flathead County, MTworldatlas.com

Avalanche Lake, Montana

Avalanche Lake is located in Glacier National Park, in Flathead County, Montana. The lake is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, and border Bearhat Mountain and the Sperry Glacier. The lake is surrounded by steep cliffs on three sides, with massive waterfalls cascading from the "hanging valley" formed by Sperry Glacier. It can only be reached through using the famous Avalanche Lake Trail. The entire trail is 4.5 miles long, beginning from the Trail of the Cedars trailhead and arriving at the lake somewhere along its midway point. With climbs of 324 feet a mile, the trail's highest elevation reaches up to 4,031 feet. The park terrain is diverse, consisting of mountains, glaciers, valley, bridge, bush, creek, beach, and the lake alike.
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Huge Grizzly Walks Within Feet of Tourists in Katmai National Park

An Alaskan seaplane captain is being credited for “maintaining control of the situation” when a large Alaska grizzly walked past a group of tourists he’d flown to Katmai National Park. Video shared by NBC Montana shows a massive bear with visible scars walking calmly past the group of people, who...
Travelksl.com

Low water, long beaches draw big crowds to Bear Lake

Visitors flock to Bear Lake State Park Thursday. The lake is seeing some of its biggest crowds ever due to long beaches and open ramps. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) BEAR LAKE – As low water levels areshutting down boat ramps around the state, park managers at Bear Lake State Park are seeing some of their biggest crowds ever.
Lifestylemadison

Traveling to Missoula? 10+ spots to put on your must-visit list

Plentiful bounty abounds in Missoula, nicknamed the “Hub of Five Valleys.” Located along the Clark Fork River in western Montana near the confluence of the Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers, the city sits at the convergence of five mountain ranges. Start the day with a hike after a good night’s rest...
LifestylePosted by
Only In Utah

Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground

The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til […] The post Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana Statearlenbennycenac.com

Suggestions for Visiting Montana’s Glacier National Park

If the summer heat quite literally has you beat, then it might be time to take a load off in the great glacier wilderness with this detailed itinerary from Practical Wanderlust for making the most out of Montana’s Glacier National Park. Within the Rocky Mountains of the state of Montana...
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones

Lake Morena County Park is a camping and fishing park situated southwest of the Laguna Mountains. Due to its unique location, the park bears the combined characteristics of a mountain, desert, and coastal region. Experts find the landscape interesting, but for most visitors, it is the place to live out their angler and camper dreams. […] The post Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Canoeing Yellowstone National Park's backcountry

The sunrise began peaking over mountains to the east as we motored across Lewis Lake on our excursion to Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park. The early morning water on Lewis Lake was calm, just as our trip leader Scott Reardon had predicted. About 45 minutes after leaving the Lewis...
Travelbackpacker.com

How to Save Rocky Mountain National Park From Its Growing Popularity

It’s been a wild year-and-a-half for Darla Sidles, the superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. In a mere 18 months, the park has experienced record levels of visitors. It shuttered its entrances temporarily in spring 2020 as the global pandemic forced many national park sites to rethink how to open its doors and keep its staff and visitors as safe as possible. Then, Rocky Mountain shuttered them again in late fall when two of Colorado’s largest-ever fires ripped through the park and burned 10% — the equivalent of a whopping 30,000 acres — of the park.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Best Cross-country U.S. Road Trip Itinerary: Northern Route

Nothing quite beats the experience-of-a-lifetime exhilaration of a cross-country road trip. If you are looking to get lost in adventure, nature, and the pristine surrounding beauty, then this route is for you. Here we mapped out the quintessential stops and exciting points of respite along the northern route from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast. The best part? There is no exact science to it, so begin your journey from whichever coast you prefer and immerse yourself in all that this route has to offer.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Take An Epic Road Trip To Five California National Parks 

National park fans know President Teddy Roosevelt had a passion for preserving public land. He earned the nickname “conservationist president,” but National park fans may not know he was also the first president to publicly ride in a car, and someone who said, “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”
TravelFarm and Dairy

Sun sets on family adventure in western US

After traveling for over a week across the western United States, we finally reached our farthest destination, West Glacier, Montana. Along the way, we drove through the Flathead Lake region of the state. The crystal clear waters were mesmerizing and so unlike our lake water in Ohio. When I used...
Travelcaliforniawanderland.com

Hiking Heart Lake Trail In Mammoth

Mammoth Lakes is known for having some of the best hiking trails in California. There are endless day hikes to explore and adventures to be had in Mammoth!. The Heart Lake Trail is a secluded wilderness trail in Mammoth that is short in the distance and rarely crowded. This hike leads to an alpine lake that’s shaped like a heart with an option to go on a quick detour to a historic mining settlement in the forest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy