Parents weigh in on returning to school amid COVID-19 - CBS News poll

By Jennifer DePinto, Anthony Salvanto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna
Cover picture for the articleAs the school year gets underway, a majority of parents nationwide support requiring students to wear masks, as most express at least some concern about their children contracting the coronavirus at school. Parents are split, however, on whether schools should require vaccines for children currently eligible to get one, but those most concerned about their kids getting the virus overwhelmingly favor that requirement.

