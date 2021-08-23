Cancel
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 48.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Greenpro Capital shares gained 16% on Friday after the company announced its Angkasa-X signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 22.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. CASI Pharmaceuticals Chairman & CEO Wei-Wu He acquired a total of 480000 shares at an average price of $1.28.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 22.2% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported presentation of data from the ReSPECT™-GBM trial and plans for treating pediatric brain cancer.
  • City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) shares rose 16.6% to $15.03 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 13.3% to $5.04 in pre-market trading following a 25% surge on Friday.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 13.3% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Yunhong CTI recently reported a deal to sell its Flexo Universal Unit for $500,000.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares rose 12.6% to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) rose 12.5% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech recently announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) rose 9% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares rose 8.5% to $2.43 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 8.1% to $15.03 in pre-market trading. The9 gained 8% on Friday after the company announced it signed an investment memorandum to establish a cryptocurrency mining joint venture for building another 200MW capacity in Kazakhstan.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 7.9% to $8.70 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7.4% to $12.84 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue from bitcoin mining came in at $28.3 million.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 7.4% to $64.87 in pre-market trading. Editas Medicine announced data on a new gene editing technology termed SLEEK.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) shares rose 7% to $6.31 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms, last week, reported a Q2 operating loss of $2.1 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 6.3% to $0.6801 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 6.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.
  • Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) rose 6.2% to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 5.3% to $367.01 in pre-market trading. The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE against the novel coronavirus could receive full approval as early as Monday, the New York Times reported.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) rose 3.1% to $50.20 in pre-market trading. The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE against the novel coronavirus could receive full approval as early as Monday, the New York Times reported.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) shares fell 9.9% to $10.47 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on business performance and potential US GAAP conversion.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 6.3% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 5.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Friday.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 4.9% to $43.66 in pre-market trading.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 4.7% to $ 5.44 in pre-market trading. Geovax Labs shares surged around 33% on Friday after the company announced it presented COVID-19 vaccine data at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.

Comments / 0

