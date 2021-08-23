Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kauffman Center to require proof of vaccination for all guests

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqHZf_0ba35V9b00

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend performances.

Masks will also be required regardless of vaccination status inside the building for all people.

The change will go into effect on Sept. 6.

It includes performances by the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Harriman-Jewell Series.

Because of the vaccination requirement, the performing arts center also will not allow children under 12 (who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccination at this time) and any unvaccinated guests, event staff or volunteers in the building.

More information can be found at the Kauffman Center website .

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kansas City Symphony#Vaccinations#The Kansas City Ballet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 13

Community Policy