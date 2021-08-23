Cancel
Hellertown, PA

10-year-old mechanic — the host of ‘Giuseppe’s Garage’ on YouTube — loves making cars look ‘as good as new’

By Andrew Scott, The Morning Call
Ten-year-old Giuseppe Iatarola of Hellertown works on a vehicle in his father’s body shop Monday, at Lucky’s Auto Body in Hellertown. Iatarola has been turning wrenches for several years now. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Giuseppe Iatarola of Lower Saucon Township, who turned 10 Thursday, already knows how to take cars apart and put them back together.

Google “Giuseppe’s Garage YouTube” or “Popular Mechanics Giuseppe’s Garage” you’ll see his instructional videos on how to pull a dent, drop a subframe, paint and do other automotive work.

“I’m on a mission to shape the next generation of gearheads,” he said in a Popular Mechanics video and article .

A typical summer day involves breakfast, feeding the family cat and then heading with his parents to Lucky’s Auto Body, the garage they’ve owned for 13 years at Leithsville and Polk Valley roads on the border of Lower Saucon and Hellertown.

“He’s with me in the garage all day, starting at 9 a.m.,” said his father, mechanic “Lucky” Luciano Iatarola. “A car comes in and I sic him on it.”

A customer recently brought in a Mercedes SUV after it got dented and scratched when hitting a guard rail.

“You got it or is it being one of them?” Luciano Iatarola asked, watching Giuseppe try long-nose pliers on a clip from the car’s rear-passenger-side wheel’s splash shield in order to remove and fix the rear fender.

“One of them,” Giuseppe answered, switching from the pliers to a clip remover with a screwdriver handle, which did the trick.

Iatarola beamed.

“Giuseppe knows not to do anything he doesn’t yet have the size and strength to do, since he’s still just a kid,” he said.

But, when Giuseppe gets older, he’ll already know how to do those things he’s not big enough to do now.

“I’ve been watching my dad for as long as I can remember,” Giuseppe said. “He was building a drag race car and I started drawing drag race cars on paper or pieces of cardboard. I was in the shop at 2 or 3 years old, working on my pedal car. When I was 5, I started taking out tail lights and taking off bumpers and fenders from real cars. Then later, I started welding and doing other things.”

During a rare moment of down time between jobs on customers’ cars, Giuseppe grabbed a buffing wheel and container of Presta Step 1 compound. He then started sanding the hood of an old dune buggy, which was in storage for more than 15 years until he and his father recently got it running again.

“We changed the brake cylinders, put in new carburetors and [worked on the throttle cable linked to the gas pedal],” he said.

For Iatarola, it was about his son sharing in the joy of a job well done.

“Giuseppe’s smile was wrapped around his ears when we drove the dune buggy out,” he said.

Giuseppe’s mother, Rachel Iatarola, said, “This is both work and a hobby for him, like it is for his dad.”

The homeschooler starting fifth grade in September also sees it as an incentive to get good grades, Rachel said.

“A couple of years ago, Giuseppe, like your typical child his age, started going on YouTube, looking for things to watch,” she said. “He basically told me he saw nothing showing how to do anything useful, so he wanted to do his own YouTube videos showing things like how to change a tire and change the oil.”

Giuseppe also began posting on other social media. Not long afterward, the ZF Group, a German manufacturer of car parts, took notice of his videos and posts.

“About two years ago, we were scrolling through Instagram and he popped up,” ZF Group spokesperson Megan Moody said. “We immediately became very interested.”

The ZF Group contacted Giuseppe and got his parents’ permission to help expand his automotive training by sending him projects to work on, such as fixing transmissions, drive trains, chassis and other car parts.

“He’s impressive, simply put,” Moody said. “He knows what he’s doing. We are a big supporter of young talent in this industry, and so we’ve been working with him and supporting him in his quest to learn more about auto mechanics.”

The company also invited him to the Special Equipment Marketing Association and Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo, two annual events where people display car products from around the world. The events have become virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

“We are seeing some teenage and younger-age talent becoming more prevalent in the automotive industry, but Giuseppe really kind of sets the bar from a true technical standpoint and from his age,” Moody said.

“There may be other children out there, but our company has not yet come across anyone else being so young and so passionate about what they’re doing and wanting to learn more,” she said. “... It’s so impressive how he retains what he learns. It’s been a pleasure helping Giuseppe grow and stay active in something he’s so passionate about.”

When he’s not working with his father in the garage or doing YouTube videos or online training, Giuseppe works on his model classic car collection at home.

“I have a ‘71 Chevelle, a ‘67 Camaro I painted orange and a ‘55 Nomad with a supercharger engine I put in from a ‘57 Chevy,” he said.

Giuseppe likes them all. But, if he had to choose, the ‘67 Camaro for driving and a Plymouth Barracuda for drag-racing would be his dream cars.

He inherited this love of automotive nostalgia from his father. Their garage stores a ‘51 Chevy Gasser drag racer they’re building together; a ‘41 Cadillac limousine the Iatarolas used for their wedding; and a ‘61 Willys Jeep pickup tow truck Iatarola restored from his own father’s auto shop. Not to mention a collection of old license plates, including those from a Mercedes that once belonged to President John F. Kennedy’s chauffeur, Iatarola was told.

“Giuseppe likes to ask people what the first cars they owned were,” Rachel said.

And he hopes to continue asking customers that question in the future while fixing their current cars.

“I love making a car look good as new, like it came from the dealership,” he said.

“Like nothing ever touched it,” his father said.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .

