Yellen Backs Powell, Gig Firms Hit, Oil Rebounds - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Jerome Powell has won an important ally in his campaign to be reappointed to the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve for a second term. Joe Biden faces trouble as he tries to bring some order to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Gig economy stocks are suffering after a California court struck down their exemption from treating independent contractors the same as staff, and the European economy cooled off a big in August. Oil meanwhile is rebounding after China said it had no community transmission of Covid-19 for the first time since July. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 23rd August.