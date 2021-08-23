Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Yellen Backs Powell, Gig Firms Hit, Oil Rebounds - What's Moving Markets

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Jerome Powell has won an important ally in his campaign to be reappointed to the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve for a second term. Joe Biden faces trouble as he tries to bring some order to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Gig economy stocks are suffering after a California court struck down their exemption from treating independent contractors the same as staff, and the European economy cooled off a big in August. Oil meanwhile is rebounding after China said it had no community transmission of Covid-19 for the first time since July. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 23rd August.

ph.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Bundesbank#Investing Com#The Federal Reserve#European#Bloomberg#Treasury#White House#Dallas Fed#Taliban#Islamic#Afghans#Reuters#Dow Jones#Supreme Court#Ihs Markit#Eurozone Pmi#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Businesskitco.com

Gold price down as Fed officials lean hawkish

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in early trading Wednesday, as the first Federal Reserve officials' comments are coming out of a key Fed Reserve meeting, and they favor the U.S. monetary policy hawks. October gold futures were last down $7.40 at $1,780.80. September Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.71 an ounce.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Yellen endorses Powell for second Fed term, boosting his reappointment odds

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reportedly told senior White House advisers that she supports reappointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, a key endorsement that likely boosts his odds for a second term. Bloomberg News reported that while President Biden has not yet made a decision, uncertainty over the economic...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar holds firm as Fed hawks urge early taper ahead of Powell’s speech

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held firm on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish wing called for tapering bond purchases as investors looked to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. The dollar index stood at 93.032, bouncing back from Thursday’s low of 92.807...
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Subdued Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.1% lower in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks dropping 0.8% while basic resources gained 0.4%. The European...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Traders are focusing on Powell’s speech, which has caused the markets to drop.

Traders are focusing on Powell’s speech, which has caused the markets to drop. On Thursday, Europe’s stock markets fell in lockstep with Asia’s, as investors worried about the end of central bank stimulus. Investors have chosen to react to more weakening in Asian markets, rather than the continued success of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7200 despite downbeat Aussie data, Fed Chair Powell eyed

AUD/USD trims intraday losses, the second one in the weekly line. Australia Retail Sales drops more than initially expected in July. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. Aussie infections eased, technical advisory group recommends jabbing for 12 years and above. AUD/USD picks up bids to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations fade bounce off monthly low

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, reverse the U-turn from monthly low of 2.27%, marked last week. In doing so, the risk barometer eased from 2.35% to 2.33% by the end of Thursday’s North American session. The...
BusinessFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields wobble ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s showdown

S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields remain indecisive after a negative day. Fedspeak renewed taper tantrum, Biden dislikes ISIS but markets care for Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium speech. Global markets turn sluggish, following a pessimistic day, during early Friday. While portraying that mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Hawkish Comments Ahead of Jackson Hole

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, with investors digesting hawkish comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials ahead of its Jackson Hole symposium and the latest developments in Afghanistan. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.48% by 9:53 PM ET (1:53 AM GMT) while South Korea’s...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Data, Korea Rate Hike, SEC Probes DWS ESG Hype - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- U.S. GDP and jobless claims data will refresh the backdrop for Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Korea raises interest rates, the first big Asian country to do so since the pandemic started. Stocks are becalmed ahead of the Fed while Delta Air Lines' new vaccine policy stirs controversy. The SEC is going after the ESG industry and commodities suffer a fresh scare on Chinese growth. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 26th August.
Businessinvesting.com

Markets Believe Powell Will Pass On Taper

More signs of weakening economic growth coupled with rising Delta variant cases, oh and a 2% market decline, seems to be enough in the market’s infinite wisdom to call off the taper dogs. Judged by the market’s exuberant behavior heading into Jackson Hole, it is now believed by many investors Fed Chair Jerome Powell will pass on a September/October timeframe to begin tapering QE. Most equity markets are near or back to record highs and showing signs of strength again this morning.
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rises on China, gold eyes Powell

Oil prices are making gains once more after a fantastic start to the week. WTI is 1.5% higher after jumping around 6% on Monday as China reported no new Covid cases. Prices have been crushed in recent weeks as a result of the uncertain growth outlook for the world’s largest crude importer so Monday’s news was naturally very bullish.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rebounds, gold above 1800

Crude prices roared back after the Pfizer COVID vaccine got full FDA approval, opening the door for more vaccine mandates which will help get the US to herd immunity. The crude demand outlook will get a boost here now that the delta variant appears to be peaking in the South and as China lowers local COVID cases to zero.
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks, U.S. Yields Gain Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Global equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as positive U.S. vaccination news lifted sentiment, and as investors grew less worried the Federal Reserve was set to announce a timetable for tapering stimulus measures. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to speak on Friday at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy